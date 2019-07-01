Here & Now
California Gun Owners Now Need A Background Check To Buy Ammo05:49Play
A new law in California goes into effect Monday that requires gun owners to undergo a background check every time they buy ammunition. The state has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and opponents are challenging the latest restriction in court. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Capital Public Radio reporter Scott Rodd (@SRodd_CPR).
This segment aired on July 1, 2019.
