July 01, 2019
A new law in California goes into effect Monday that requires gun owners to undergo a background check every time they buy ammunition. The state has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and opponents are challenging the latest restriction in court. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Capital Public Radio reporter Scott Rodd (@SRodd_CPR).

This segment aired on July 1, 2019.

