Hong Kong Protesters Say They See Threats To Their Way Of Life03:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

There was a fresh wave of mass protests Monday in Hong Kong, on the 22nd anniversary of Britain handing control of Hong Kong to China. But the official ceremonies have been overshadowed by protesters — an estimated tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets — calling for Hong Kong's leader to step down, and for a full withdrawal of a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China. The bill was temporarily tabled last month after protests. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Adrian Ma (@ManyAdrians), business reporter for WBUR.

This segment aired on July 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news