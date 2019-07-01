There was a fresh wave of mass protests Monday in Hong Kong, on the 22nd anniversary of Britain handing control of Hong Kong to China. But the official ceremonies have been overshadowed by protesters — an estimated tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets — calling for Hong Kong's leader to step down, and for a full withdrawal of a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China. The bill was temporarily tabled last month after protests. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Adrian Ma (@ManyAdrians), business reporter for WBUR.