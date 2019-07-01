Here & Now
John Leguizamo's 'Latin History For Morons' Kicks Off National Tour11:00Play
Actor and comic John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons" opened on Broadway in 2017. The play is Leguizamo's attempt to illustrate the key role Latinos have played in the country's history and inspire pride in Latino children. The show is now traveling the country through November. Here & Now's Robin Young spoke to Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) during the show's Broadway run.
This segment aired on July 1, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news