New School Safety Regulations Are Set For Kentucky05:22
July 01, 2019
  • Liz Schlemmer, WFPL
Student safety is on the minds of educators nationwide. In Kentucky, school officials are planning to update their building security to meet a new school safety law. As WFPL's Liz Schlemmer (@LSchlemmerWFPL) reports, schools have about three years to get up to speed with the new regulations, no matter how much the state helps pay for it.

This segment aired on July 1, 2019.

