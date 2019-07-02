With the holiday coming up on Thursday, Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst has recipes using red, white, and blue food to share with hosts Robin Young and Lisa Mullins.

Blue Corn Nachos With Tomatoes, Salsa And Sour Cream

When are nachos a bad idea? That's right, almost never.

This red, white and blue version piles black beans on top of blue corn tortilla chips, red salsa, chopped tomatoes, white cheddar and crumbled blue cheese. Blue cheese on nachos? Open up your mind. Surprisingly delicious. A dollop of white sour cream on top finishes it all off.

Serves 4 (maybe 6).

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 cup cooked black beans, rinsed, drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Hot sauce to taste

1/2 pound (8 ounces) blue corn tortilla chips

3/4 cup tomato salsa, mild or spicy

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

3/4 cup white cheddar, grated

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

Garnishes: Salsa, hot pepper sauce, cubed ripe avocado, chopped fresh cilantro.

Blue corn nachos with tomatoes, salsa and sour cream, from chef Kathy Gunst. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Instructions

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a medium skillet heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the beans, salt, pepper and hot pepper sauce to taste. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Place the chips in a single layer on a large baking sheet or cookie tray. Spread the beans on top and then spoon the salsa on top, distributing it evenly. Add the tomatoes, cheddar and blue cheese. Alternately you can use a small baking dish and create two layers: half the chips and half the beans and half the salsa, tomatoes and cheese and then top with the second half. Good either way. Bake on the middle shelf for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Remove and spoon the sour cream on top with dollops scattered across the top. Serve with extra salsa, hot pepper sauce and any other garnishes you like.

Blue Crab Tostados On Blue Corn Tortillas With Tomato Salsa And Lime-Sour Cream

Tostados — fried tortillas— are perfect when made with blue corn tortillas and topped with blue crab, red salsa and white sour cream. Of course if you’re not a red, white and blue purist, you can add cubes of buttery avocado and sprigs of fresh cilantro. Red, white, blue and green!

This also works as a more traditional taco — warm the tortilla in a low oven or over a low heat in a dry skillet and pile the fillings on top and fold.

Serves 2 to 4.

The Tostados

About 1/3 cup vegetable or safflower oil

4 blue corn tortillas

The Crabmeat And Toppings

8 ounces blue crab meat

1 scallion, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 medium ripe tomatoes, cut into small cubes

1 ripe avocado, cut into thin slices, optional

The Lime-Sour Cream Mixture

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Tostados — fried tortillas— are perfect when made with blue corn tortillas and topped with blue crab, red salsa and white sour cream. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Instructions

Fry the tostados: in a medium skillet heat the oil over high heat. When it's hot (drop a speck of salt in and it should immediately sizzle) add one tortilla at a time and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Mix the crabmeat mixture: In a small bowl mix the crabmeat, scallion, lime juice and salt and pepper. Make the sour cream mixture: In a small bowl mix the sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste. To assemble: place a tortilla on a plate. Add a heaping tablespoon or two of the lime sour cream on top, spreading it around. Top with 1/4 of the crabmeat, mounding it in the center. Surround the crabmeat with 1/4 of the tomatoes and the avocado if using. Repeat.

Make American Sweet Again: Strawberry-Blueberry Tart

This red, white and blue tart is made with (red) strawberries, (blue) blueberries and (white) sweetened crème fraîche (or marscarpone) in a buttery crust. If you make the crust ahead of time, you can put the tart together in no time at all. It also tastes great the next day.

If you're nervous about making pastry or simply don't have the time, you can buy a premade graham cracker crust.

Serves 6 to 8.

The Crust

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch salt

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, chilled and cut into cubes

About 1/3 cup ice water

or 1 premade pie crust, pastry or graham cracker crust

The Fruit Filling

16 ounces (1 pound) strawberries, hulled, and cut into thick slices

About 1/2 cup sugar

1 cup crème fraîche or marscarpone (a fresh Italian cheese similar to crème fraîche or cream cheese)

1/4 cup strawberry or cherry jam

1 cup blueberries

Instructions