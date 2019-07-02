There's a dark cloud hanging over last month's LGBTQ pride celebrations: at least 11 transgender people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means so far in 2019, according to The Human Rights Campaign, which has labeled the trend a "growing epidemic."

Last year, advocates counted at least 26 transgender people killed violently in the U.S., the majority of whom were black transgender women.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mateo De La Torre, a racial and economic justice policy advocate at the National Center for Transgender Equality.