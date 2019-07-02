Courting The Next Generation Of Young Hunters05:03
July 02, 2019
  • Stina Sieg, Colorado Public Radio
Not so long ago, hunting was a necessity for many Americans. Now, it's niche. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports about 4% of Americans hunt, the lowest level in more than 25 years. But a program in Colorado is trying to reverse the trend by getting more kids into the sport. From Colorado Public Radio, Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) has the story.

Warning: This audio contains a gun shot.

This segment aired on July 2, 2019.

