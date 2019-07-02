Here & Now
Nike Pulls Flag Shoe At Colin Kaepernick's Request03:30Play
Nike is asking that a "Betsy Ross Flag" shoe the company released before Independence Day be returned. This comes after brand ambassador Colin Kapernick expressed concern that the old flag could be offensive because he says it celebrates an era when slavery was legal. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on July 2, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news