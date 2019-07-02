New York-based catering company Eat Offbeat (@EatOffbeat) hires refugee chefs to prep and deliver meals from their home county. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with co-founder Manal Kani and Iranian chef Nasrin Rejali about supporting refugee chefs in New York.

Manal's Hummus Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup dried chickpeas

5 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup tahini

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

Ground cumin for serving

Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving

Instructions