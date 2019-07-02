Here & Now
This Catering Company Supports Refugee Chefs By Serving Up Meals From Their Home Countries09:43Play
New York-based catering company Eat Offbeat (@EatOffbeat) hires refugee chefs to prep and deliver meals from their home county. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with co-founder Manal Kani and Iranian chef Nasrin Rejali about supporting refugee chefs in New York.
Manal's Hummus Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried chickpeas
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup tahini
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons plain yogurt
- Ground cumin for serving
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
Instructions
- Place the chickpeas into a medium bowl and cover with water. Soak the chickpeas overnight and drain them in the morning.
- Place the chickpeas in a large pot and cover them with fresh water. Set the pot over medium-high heat and simmer until the chickpeas are soft, but not yet mushy, at least 30 minutes, then drain them.
- Reserve a few cooked chickpeas for garnish, if desired. Place the remaining chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, tahini, salt, yogurt, and cumin in a food processor. Pulse until blended and creamy. If needed, add more salt to taste.
- Serve with a dusting of cumin over the top and a drizzle of olive oil.
This segment aired on July 2, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news