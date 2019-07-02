Russia Urges Iran To Fulfill Nuclear Deal Obligations05:51
July 02, 2019
Russia's top diplomat urged Iran on Tuesday to fulfill its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran said Monday it had exceeded the limit the deal set on its low-level enriched uranium stockpiles. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at The Atlantic Council.

