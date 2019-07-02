Scientists and eclipse-chasers are gathering in South America on Tuesday for a total solar eclipse that will stretch across the continent. Its path of totality — where the moon appears to be blocking the sun — will travel over Chile and Argentina and appear as a partial eclipse in other South American countries. The total eclipse will last two hours, but only be visible from land for up to four minutes. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea).