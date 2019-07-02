Here & Now
Two Army tanks have reportedly arrived in Washington, D.C. They'll be part of President Trump's "Salute to America," which the administration says will honor the military on Independence Day. But the White House faces criticism over the event's high cost and potential damage to the National Mall.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on July 2, 2019.
