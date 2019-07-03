Here & Now
As Cobol Turns 60, Computer Language's Future Is Uncertain04:21Play
The computer language known as Cobol turns 60 this year. Though not much is heard about the groundbreaking language these days, an estimated 80% of financial transactions still use Cobol. But as programmers retire, not enough people are joining the workforce to keep Cobol programs running. Texas Public Radio's Paul Flahive (@paulflahive) reports.
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news