July 03, 2019
  • Paul Flahive, Texas Public Radio
The computer language known as Cobol turns 60 this year. Though not much is heard about the groundbreaking language these days, an estimated 80% of financial transactions still use Cobol. But as programmers retire, not enough people are joining the workforce to keep Cobol programs running. Texas Public Radio's Paul Flahive (@paulflahive) reports.

This segment aired on July 3, 2019.

