Here & Now
FDA Sunscreen Study Says Little — But Opens Door To More Research05:49Play
The ingredients in chemical sunscreen enter the bloodstream after just one day of use, according to a new study conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. But that doesn't tell us much. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Dr. Perry Wilson (@methodsmanmd), assistant professor of medicine at Yale University, to break down the study results.
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
