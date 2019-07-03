FDA Sunscreen Study Says Little — But Opens Door To More Research05:49
July 03, 2019
The ingredients in chemical sunscreen enter the bloodstream after just one day of use, according to a new study conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. Pictured: Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals sprays sunblock on his face before a Major League Baseball game in 2017. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
The ingredients in chemical sunscreen enter the bloodstream after just one day of use, according to a new study conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. But that doesn't tell us much. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Dr. Perry Wilson (@methodsmanmd), assistant professor of medicine at Yale University, to break down the study results.

This segment aired on July 3, 2019.

