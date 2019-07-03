Here & Now
Overcrowding And Filth Detailed In Government Report From Border Detention Centers04:41Play
The acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security has ordered an investigation into offensive social media posts allegedly written by Border Patrol agents. And a government watchdog report details overcrowded and unsanitary conditions inside border detention centers. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR's John Burnett (@radiobigtex).
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
