Tanks For The 4th Of July: Iraq War Veteran Reacts To Trump's Planned Display Of Military Might
The Pentagon is scrambling to arrange for the military hardware President Trump wants for Thursday's Fourth of July celebration in Washington. The president is planning the display of American military might for an event that is usually focused on patriotic music and fireworks. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Iraq War veteran Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff), founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
