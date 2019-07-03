Here & Now
Trade Dispute Over Boeing And Airbus Could Spur Billions More In Tariffs Between U.S., EU03:41Play
The U.S. and EU have been in a 15-year dispute over the subsidies and tax breaks they give their respective airline champions, Boeing and Airbus. The World Trade Organization will rule this summer on how much each side may retaliate in tariffs. Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news