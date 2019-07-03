Ukraine's New President Prepares For High-Stakes Parliamentary Election06:02
July 03, 2019
The high-stakes parliamentary elections in Ukraine later this month will determine how much the newly elected president will be able to further integrate the country with western Europe. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Chris Miller (@ChristopherJM), correspondent for Radio Free Europe, about the latest support from the U.S., and eastern Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

This segment aired on July 3, 2019.

