The high-stakes parliamentary elections in Ukraine later this month will determine how much the newly elected president will be able to further integrate the country with western Europe. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Chris Miller (@ChristopherJM), correspondent for Radio Free Europe, about the latest support from the U.S., and eastern Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
This segment aired on July 3, 2019.
