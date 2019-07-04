College's Citizenship Preparation Program Aims To Simplify Often-Arduous Process04:39
July 04, 2019
Every year, thousands of people across the U.S. become naturalized citizens. But for many immigrants, becoming a citizen can be a long and stressful process. The citizenship preparation program offered at Montgomery College in Maryland wants to make that process easier. The school has had 4,000 students go through the program — and 3,200 of them have been naturalized. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with program director Nancy Newton.

This segment aired on July 4, 2019.

