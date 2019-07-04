Here & Now
A New Gilded Age? Inequality On The Rise As America Rides Economic Growth Streak03:36Play
The U.S. economy entered its 121st month of consecutive growth this week, a historic high that beats out the dot-com boom of the '90s by one month. But while all that growth has led to low unemployment, it's also led to increased inequality — prompting some to wonder whether America is seeing a new Gilded Age. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on July 4, 2019.
