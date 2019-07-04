Here & Now
Protests, Parade In D.C. Ahead Of President's 4th Of July Speech04:55Play
Tanks are on display in Washington, D.C., for a July Fourth parade through much of the nation's capital. But protests in opposition to the unusually grand events are also underway. The White House says Trump's speech on the Lincoln Memorial will be patriotic, not partisan — but critics have their doubts. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on July 4, 2019.
