The last few days have been busy ones for NBA teams, players and their agents. Free agency started Sunday night, meaning players who didn't sign contracts could join other teams. Two of the biggest names to do that were All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on July 4, 2019.
