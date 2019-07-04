There are fears of a major truck driver shortage in the next few years. The American Trucking Association estimates up to 100,000 positions could be vacant. But the changing face of the industry in California could help. The state is home to the second highest number of truckers in the U.S., after Texas — and a growing number of them are Sikh. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Los Angeles Times reporter Jaweed Kaleem (@jaweedkaleem), who went on the road with one.