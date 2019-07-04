Here & Now
Hassan al Kontar grew up in a tight-knit family in Syria. But economic circumstances — and the civil war there — led him to leave his home. Eventually he tried to travel elsewhere, but visa issues led him to be stuck in a Malaysian airport for months, until his social media posts drew the attention of a woman from Canada. Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) of WBUR's "Kind World" has the story.
This segment aired on July 4, 2019.
