Independence Day in the U.S. has a time-honored soundtrack, from "The Star-Spangled Banner" to "American Pie." One of the most beloved songs is "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." The lyrics were written in 1861 by Julia Ward Howe. The music was borrowed from a popular song of the time, and from an old Methodist hymn. Country music star Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) tells Here & Now's Lisa Mullins the song holds a special place in his heart.