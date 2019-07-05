Here & Now
There have been hundreds of aftershocks Friday in Southern California after Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The quake struck near the town of Ridgecrest, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the region in 20 years. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with KPCC reporter Mike Roe (@MikeRoe).
This segment aired on July 5, 2019.
