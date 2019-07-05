Officials say a stowaway who fell from a Kenya Aiways flight over London last Sunday may have been an airport worker. The man was likely hiding in the landing gear compartment on the nine-hour flight from Nairobi to Heathrow Airport. The stowaway — whose body was frozen when he fell — nearly hit a person sunbathing in a London garden. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Jeff Guzzetti, former safety investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.