Disney has announced that Halle Bailey will star in a live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" and the news has sparked a conversation online about color-blind casting. Meanwhile, a court decision in the U.K. determines how many followers makes you internet famous. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in on what's trending on social media this week with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.