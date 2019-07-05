Here & Now
Netflix Hit 'Stranger Things' Returns For 3rd Season05:48Play
Netflix released season 3 of its hit series "Stranger Things" on Thursday. The show follows a group of teenagers defending their town against malevolent forces from a parallel world. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans), who says the third season improves on the second by returning to the tight pacing and character dynamics that originally made the show a success.
This segment aired on July 5, 2019.
