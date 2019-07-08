At MLB's All-Star Game In Cleveland, Chief Wahoo Is Off The Field But Still For Sale03:53
July 08, 2019
  • David C. Barnett
At Tuesday's All-Star Game in Cleveland, the Chief Wahoo logo will no longer be on team uniforms or on the field. But the controversial Cleveland Indian's character — which is viewed by many as racist — will still be seen on merchandise in the ballpark. WCPN and ideastream's David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) reports.

This segment aired on July 8, 2019.

