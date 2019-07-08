In a four-part series, Here & Now is looking at four specific countries in Asia and how China's growing economic influence is affecting the U.S.'s influence in the region.

As tension mounts between the United States and China and the trade war between the two countries continues, the influence they have in Asia is shifting.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Le Hong Hiep (@lhhiep), a fellow at ISEAS - Yushof Ishak Institute in Singapore, about how China's economic investment is growing in Vietnam and whether it is affecting U.S. influence there, especially with the Trump administration putting large duties on some steel products shipped through Vietnam.