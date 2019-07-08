A Manhattan federal court has charged multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein with operating a sex trafficking-ring. Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to go ahead with a massive raid this week of undocumented immigrants. This comes as the Washington Post reports that ICE, along with the FBI, used facial recognition software and millions of DMV photos to track people.

NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the week ahead in politics.