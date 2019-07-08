In Southern California, some people near the small desert town of Ridgecrest in Kern County are still feeling rattled after two significant earthquakes centered nearby in less than a week. Residents gathered for a town hall meeting on Sunday to hear from officials about moving forward. Here & Now's Robin Young is joined by Mary Higgins, a volunteer with Marley's Mutts Therapy Dogs Program, who brought therapy dogs to the town hall gathering.

Helix, a therapy dog.(Photo courtesy of Mary Higgins)