California Town Moves Forward After 2 Major Earthquakes03:44
July 08, 2019
In Southern California, some people near the small desert town of Ridgecrest in Kern County are still feeling rattled after two significant earthquakes centered nearby in less than a week. Residents gathered for a town hall meeting on Sunday to hear from officials about moving forward. Here & Now's Robin Young is joined by Mary Higgins, a volunteer with Marley's Mutts Therapy Dogs Program, who brought therapy dogs to the town hall gathering.

Helix, a therapy dog.(Photo courtesy of Mary Higgins)
This segment aired on July 8, 2019.

