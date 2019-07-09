Here & Now
A Big Day For The Future Of The Affordable Care Act05:24Play
Twenty million Americans could lose health insurance if a federal appeals court rules against the Affordable Care Act. The Obama-era law will get a hearing Tuesday in New Orleans, where judges will decide if a Texas judge was right to strike down the law on the grounds that requiring that all Americans buy health insurance is unconstitutional.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News.
This segment aired on July 9, 2019.
