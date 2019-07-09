China's Influence In Pakistan Grows As U.S. Pulls Back Investment09:43
July 09, 2019
China is gaining increasing influence in Pakistan as the U.S. has pull backed in recent years. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
In a four-part series, Here & Now is looking at four specific countries in Asia and how China's growing economic influence is affecting the U.S.'s influence in the region.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Shamila Chaudhary (@ShamilaCh), senior South Asia fellow at New America, about how China's influence is growing in Pakistan as American investment there has lessened.

This segment aired on July 9, 2019.

