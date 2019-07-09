Here & Now
Fallout From Epstein Sex Trafficking Case Continues, Including Calls For Acosta To Step Down
New details are emerging in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire who pleaded not guilty this week to federal sex trafficking charges. The indictment comes 11 years after Epstein received federal immunity in a now widely criticized plea agreement overseen by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who was then Miami's U.S. attorney. Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the case with NPR's Quil Lawrence (@QuilLawrence).
This segment aired on July 9, 2019.
