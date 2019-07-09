World Powers React To Iran Exceeding Limits In Nuclear Deal06:46
July 09, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser is spending two days in Tehran as part of an urgent bid to de-escalate rising tensions with Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers. Iran is now enriching uranium beyond the accord's 3.67% limit, after breaking the limit on stockpiles.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now Security Analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) with the MIT's Security Studies Program.

This segment aired on July 9, 2019.

