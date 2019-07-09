Here & Now
Mississippi Beaches Close Due To Toxic Bacteria04:41Play
All Gulf Coast beaches in Mississippi remain closed Tuesday because of an outbreak of toxic bacteria that was caused in part by a measure taken to relieve flooding along the Mississippi River.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Monty Graham, the associate vice president of research for the Gulf Coast Research Lab at the University of Southern Mississippi.
This segment aired on July 9, 2019.
