It's been more than a year since electric scooters first arrived in Paris. The city's mayor recently described the situation on Parisian streets as “not far from anarchy,” but the city's 20,000 scooters have proved popular among tourists and locals alike. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Recode's Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), who took scooters for a ride in Paris.
This segment aired on July 9, 2019.
