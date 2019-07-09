Here & Now
Sen. Tim Kaine Calls For Acosta Resignation For Role In Epstein Plea Deal06:01Play
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss why he is among the lawmakers calling for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign.
Acosta is under fire for his role in a 2008 plea deal in Florida which allowed financier Jeffrey Epstein to avoid a possible life sentence for sexual misconduct with underage girls. Epstein was indicted on similar charges in New York on Monday.
This segment aired on July 9, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news