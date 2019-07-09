Tom Steyer Changes Course, Announces Presidential Bid After Swalwell Drops Out03:43
July 09, 2019
Billionaire Tom Steyer announced a bid for president Tuesday, after pledging not to do so. The news comes as Democrat Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race Monday. Swalwell said his low poll numbers and lack of fundraising influenced his choice.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) speaks with host Jeremy Hobson about the shifting dynamics of the 2020 race.

This segment aired on July 9, 2019.

