Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has moved his country closer to China. But this week, he called on the United States to act to keep China out of contested waters in the South China Sea. As part of our series on China's growing influence in Asia, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Richard Heydarian (@Richeydarian), research fellow at National Chengchi University in Taiwan and author of "The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt Against Elite Democracy."