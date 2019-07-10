Here & Now
As China Invests Billions In The Philippines, Tensions Flare Over South China Sea09:47Play
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has moved his country closer to China. But this week, he called on the United States to act to keep China out of contested waters in the South China Sea. As part of our series on China's growing influence in Asia, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Richard Heydarian (@Richeydarian), research fellow at National Chengchi University in Taiwan and author of "The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt Against Elite Democracy."
This segment aired on July 10, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news