July 10, 2019
The 2020 Democratic candidates have been talking about education in the last week. Sen. Kamala Harris promised to provide federal matching funds to states to increase teacher pay, and Sen. Bernie Sanders said that every teacher in America should earn at least $60,000 a year. Democrats are also promising to focus more attention on the country's public school system. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya).

