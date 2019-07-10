Novena Carmel (@NovenaCarmel), DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, shares some of her favorite summer tracks — from Burna Boy to The Black Pumas.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Eryn Allen Kane, "Feel The Need"

Burna Boy, "Anybody"

The Black Pumas, "Oct 33"

Francis and the Lights, "Do U Need Love?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJIN85a_ml4

Trackademicks, "No Ordinary Love"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P1ibzpByE8