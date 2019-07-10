DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Soulful Sounds From The Bay Area And Beyond09:54
July 10, 2019
Recording artist Eryn Allen Kane performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard)
Novena Carmel (@NovenaCarmel), DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, shares some of her favorite summer tracks — from Burna Boy to The Black Pumas.

Music From The Segment

Eryn Allen Kane, "Feel The Need"

Burna Boy, "Anybody"

The Black Pumas, "Oct 33"

Francis and the Lights, "Do U Need Love?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJIN85a_ml4

Trackademicks, "No Ordinary Love"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P1ibzpByE8

This segment aired on July 10, 2019.

