Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Soulful Sounds From The Bay Area And Beyond09:54Play
Novena Carmel (@NovenaCarmel), DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, shares some of her favorite summer tracks — from Burna Boy to The Black Pumas.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Eryn Allen Kane, "Feel The Need"
Burna Boy, "Anybody"
The Black Pumas, "Oct 33"
Francis and the Lights, "Do U Need Love?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJIN85a_ml4
Trackademicks, "No Ordinary Love"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P1ibzpByE8
This segment aired on July 10, 2019.
