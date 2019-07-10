Here & Now
Labor Secretary Acosta's Job In Jeopardy Amid Scrutiny Of Epstein Prosecution10:51Play
Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss Wednesday's news in politics, including calls for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign over his failure to fully prosecute wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when Acosta was a federal prosecutor in Miami.
This segment aired on July 10, 2019.
