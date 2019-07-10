Pennsylvania Hospital Grows A Farm To Encourage Patient Wellness04:28
July 10, 2019
  • Dana Bate, WHYY
There's a hospital in Pennsylvania that sits on the border of two counties. Lankenau Medical Center is technically in Montgomery County, which has one of the highest health rankings in Pennsylvania. But right across the street is Philadelphia County, which has the lowest. To bridge that gap, the hospital decided it needed to make some changes, including helping their patients make healthy food choicesDana Bate from WHYY reports.

This segment aired on July 10, 2019.

