Asian American Rapper Awkwafina Grapples With Grief Across Borders In 'The Farewell'11:10Play
Actor and rapper Awkwafina has made a name for herself in comic roles like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8." But in her new film, "The Farewell," she plays Billi, a woman whose grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Awkwafina (@awkwafina) about the film.
Editor's Note: The video below contains some explicit language and imagery that some viewers may find offensive.
This segment aired on July 11, 2019.
