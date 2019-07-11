Actor and rapper Awkwafina has made a name for herself in comic roles like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8." But in her new film, "The Farewell," she plays Billi, a woman whose grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Awkwafina (@awkwafina) about the film.

Editor's Note: The video below contains some explicit language and imagery that some viewers may find offensive.