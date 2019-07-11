China Wants To Expand Its Footprint In Indonesia, Which Could Marginalize U.S. Influence09:50
July 11, 2019
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (left) speaks to China's President Xi Jinping during a photo session at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
In a four-part series, Here & Now is looking at four specific countries in Asia and how China's growing economic influence is affecting the U.S.'s influence in the region.

China is looking to increase its footprint in Indonesia. But many Indonesians have a history of hostility toward the Chinese. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Evan Laksmana (@EvanLaksmana), senior researcher with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta and visiting fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research in Seattle.

This segment aired on July 11, 2019.

More From Our Series:

