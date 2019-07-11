Here & Now
Delayed Mass Immigration Raids Set To Move Forward05:43Play
After weeks of delay, there are reports that nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants are set to begin Sunday in at least 10 major cities. ICE is targeting immigrants who have been ordered to be deported or failed to appear in court. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez).
This segment aired on July 11, 2019.
