France Passes Digital Tax Aimed At Capturing More Revenue From U.S. Tech Giants03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

France approved a unilateral tax on U.S. tech firms Thursday that would tax their revenue by 3%. The U.S. says the law discriminates against American companies, but France says it's necessary to keep tax revenue in the country. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on July 11, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news