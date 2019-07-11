Here & Now
France Passes Digital Tax Aimed At Capturing More Revenue From U.S. Tech Giants
France approved a unilateral tax on U.S. tech firms Thursday that would tax their revenue by 3%. The U.S. says the law discriminates against American companies, but France says it's necessary to keep tax revenue in the country. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on July 11, 2019.
